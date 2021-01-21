AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 256,857 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,857 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.20% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $49,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

