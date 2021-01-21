AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272,050 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

