AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 114,069 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,069 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

