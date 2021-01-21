AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,725 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $55,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $263.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

