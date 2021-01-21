AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

