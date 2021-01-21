AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

