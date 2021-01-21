Amon Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $2,827.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

