Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.71. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 6,901,610 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of £23.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.98.

Get Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Habib sold 24,000 shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £480 ($627.12).

About Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.