Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Announce $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.90. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $12.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $157.74 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.01.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.