Analysts Anticipate Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 207,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 170,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 26,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The stock has a market cap of $562.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

