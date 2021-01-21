Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $81.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.94 million and the lowest is $77.52 million. Denny’s reported sales of $113.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.25 million to $297.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $383.24 million, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $395.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. 6,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,716. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.14 million, a PE ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

