Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at about $859,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at about $73,942,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

