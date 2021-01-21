Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,065. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $113,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $175,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.