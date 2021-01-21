Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

HBIO stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 881,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 145,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

