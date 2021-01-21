Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce sales of $428.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.36 million to $440.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $446.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 385,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

