Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $61.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $63.44 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $60.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $236.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $238.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $256.52 million, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $262.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LLNW. Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,253 shares of company stock valued at $552,393. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

LLNW opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

