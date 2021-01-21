Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.78.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

