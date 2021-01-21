Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIIM opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

