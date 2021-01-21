Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

TMHC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 58,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,071. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

