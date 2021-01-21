Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $49.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the lowest is $48.50 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $245.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

USWS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 187,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,468,800. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

