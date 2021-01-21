Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

