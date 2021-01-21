Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million.

GAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,062. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $430,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

