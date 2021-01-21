Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NGMS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,663. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.