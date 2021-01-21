Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $51.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.60 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $206.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $200.49 million, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $206.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. B. Riley increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. 1,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

