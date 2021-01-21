Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.47 Million

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $254.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.83 million and the highest is $268.10 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $178.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.28 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $952.13 million, with estimates ranging from $943.46 million to $960.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

UBSI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,223 shares of company stock worth $89,300 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

