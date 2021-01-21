Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TPI Composites (TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/12/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/8/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/4/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $78.00.

12/22/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $68.70. 19,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get TPI Composites Inc alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $20,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 290.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 261,724 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 265.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 112,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 67.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 354.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 120,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 93,650 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.