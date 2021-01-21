Analysts Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) PT at $137.54

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

