Analysts Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target at $120.31

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,897,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,565,110,000 after buying an additional 2,303,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,365,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

