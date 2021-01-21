Analysts Set Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target at $4.83

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

ARNGF opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

