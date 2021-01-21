Analysts Set Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Target Price at GBX 1,201.25

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,201.25 ($15.69).

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,283 ($16.76). 600,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,366.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,095.37. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,640 ($47.56).

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

