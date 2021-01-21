Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGIFF. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

