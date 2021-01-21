Analysts Set HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Target Price at $27.33

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of HHR stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 92,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.02 by $5.62. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 278.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 51,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth about $27,142,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

