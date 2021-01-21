Analysts Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. 88,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $676,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

