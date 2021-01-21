Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $174.59

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.59.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,064,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 357,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $139.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $171.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

