Analysts Set KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Price Target at GBX 564.17

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 564.17 ($7.37).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Monday.

LON:KAZ opened at GBX 763.60 ($9.98) on Monday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.40 ($9.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 672.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 599.32.

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

