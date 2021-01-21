Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Target Price at $14.00

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.