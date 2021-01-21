Analysts Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target at $23.00

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 841,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,147. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

