Analysts Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target at $125.00

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9,876.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

