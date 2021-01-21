Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ferguson (FERGY)

Ferguson (OTCMKTS: FERGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2020 – Ferguson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/9/2020 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/9/2020 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

12/9/2020 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2020 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 105,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

