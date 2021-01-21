Analyzing BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

98.9% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $27.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.98 $23.50 million $0.61 40.08 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats New Earth Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About New Earth Life Sciences

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.