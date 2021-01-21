Analyzing Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) & Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $92.15 billion 0.62 $4.62 billion $5.96 12.80 Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.52 $84.31 million $2.46 13.59

Dell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Super Micro Computer. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dell Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies 2.63% 124.18% 4.38% Super Micro Computer 2.56% 12.14% 6.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 8 10 0 2.56 Super Micro Computer 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $69.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.34%. Super Micro Computer has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Super Micro Computer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Dell Technologies.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats Super Micro Computer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers. It also offers networking products and services that help its business customers to transform and modernize their infrastructure, mobilize and enrich end-user experiences, and accelerate business applications and processes; and attached software and peripherals, as well as support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The CSG segment offers desktops, notebooks, and workstations; displays and projectors; attached and third-party software and peripherals, as well as support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The VMware segment supports and addresses various IT priorities of customers, including accelerating their cloud journey, modernizing their applications, empowering digital workspaces, transforming networking, and embracing intrinsic security. This segment enables its customers to digitally transform their operations as they ready their applications, infrastructure, and employees for constantly evolving business needs. It also offers cloud-native platform that makes software development and IT operations a strategic advantage for customers. The company also provides information security and cybersecurity solutions; cloud software and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions that enable customers to migrate, run, and manage mission-critical applications in cloud-based IT environments; cloud-based integration services; and financial services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

