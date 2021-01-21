Analyzing WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WSFS Financial and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 5 0 3.00

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.06%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.91% 0.72% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $709.20 million 3.34 $148.81 million $3.74 12.57 Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.60 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Akbank T.A.S. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 118 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 55 in Pennsylvania, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

