Andrew R. Heyer Sells 3,342 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.91 million, a P/E ratio of -407.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $2,971,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

