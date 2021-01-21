Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.83 ($73.91).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.