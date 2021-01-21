Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anterix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

