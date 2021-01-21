Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,090.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $35,090.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067447 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,080,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

