Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.95

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

