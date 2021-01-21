Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 29.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $23,600,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

