Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 5th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $23,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

