Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Apple stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

